Pelicans Scoop

NBA Trade Idea Pairs Zion Williamson and LaMelo Ball

The New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets could be active at the NBA trade deadline.

Joey Linn

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the second half at Smoothie King Center.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Pelicans entered this season looking to be a playoff team in the Western Conference. Making an offseason trade to bring in All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, New Orleans looked to be going all-in.

Injuries have quickly changed the outlook for this Pelicans team, as they enter Saturday with the worst record in the Western Conference at 4-16. While it is still early in the season, this is a very tough hole to climb out of, especially with Zion Williamson sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Should the Pelicans become sellers at the deadline, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley has proposed a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea with the Charlotte Hornets.

Zion Williamson and LaMelo Ball
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Hornets receive: Zion Williamson

Pelicans receive: Tidjane Salaün, Grant Williams, Cody Martin, Vasilije Micić, a 2027 first-round pick (top-two protected, via DAL), a 2027 first-round pick (lottery-protected, via MIA) and a 2025 second-round pick (their own)

A Williamson-Ball duo would be very exciting, but both players have had injury issues. Ball has played just 202 games since being drafted third overall in 2020, and Williamson has played just 190 games since being drafted first overall in 2019. Both players are currently sidelined due to injuries, as Williamson is out with a hamstring issue, and Ball is sidelined with a calf injury.

It will be interesting to see what direction these two teams go at the trade deadline.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News