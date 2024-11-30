NBA Trade Idea Pairs Zion Williamson and LaMelo Ball
The New Orleans Pelicans entered this season looking to be a playoff team in the Western Conference. Making an offseason trade to bring in All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, New Orleans looked to be going all-in.
Injuries have quickly changed the outlook for this Pelicans team, as they enter Saturday with the worst record in the Western Conference at 4-16. While it is still early in the season, this is a very tough hole to climb out of, especially with Zion Williamson sidelined for the foreseeable future.
Should the Pelicans become sellers at the deadline, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley has proposed a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea with the Charlotte Hornets.
Hornets receive: Zion Williamson
Pelicans receive: Tidjane Salaün, Grant Williams, Cody Martin, Vasilije Micić, a 2027 first-round pick (top-two protected, via DAL), a 2027 first-round pick (lottery-protected, via MIA) and a 2025 second-round pick (their own)
A Williamson-Ball duo would be very exciting, but both players have had injury issues. Ball has played just 202 games since being drafted third overall in 2020, and Williamson has played just 190 games since being drafted first overall in 2019. Both players are currently sidelined due to injuries, as Williamson is out with a hamstring issue, and Ball is sidelined with a calf injury.
It will be interesting to see what direction these two teams go at the trade deadline.
