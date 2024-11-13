NBA Trade Idea Sends $158M All-Star to Golden State Warriors
The New Orleans Pelicans entered this season expecting to be in the Western Conference playoff mix. Acquiring All-Star guard Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks during the summer, the Pelicans added another star-level player to their core of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and others.
Murray played 30 minutes in the opening night victory for New Orleans, but has not played since, as he has been sidelined with a hand fracture. One of several players currently sidelined for the Pelicans right now, Murray is joined on the inactive list by Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, Herbert Jones, McCollum, and Williamson. All of these injuries have contributed to what has been a 3-8 start to the season for New Orleans.
As the Pelicans slip further down the standings, the likelihood of a Brandon Ingram trade seemingly increases. The one-time All-Star is in the final year of his five year, $158 million contract, meaning he could very well leave in free agency.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale proposed a hypothetical deal that lands Ingram with the Golden State Warriors.
Warriors receive: Brandon Ingram
Pelicans receive: Gui Santos, Andrew Wiggins, 2025 first-round pick (via Golden State), Toronto's 2026 second-round pick (top-55 protection), Atlanta's 2028 second-round pick (via Golden State),
Toronto Raptors receive: Gary Payton II (into non-taxpayer MLE), Atlanta's 2026 second-round pick (via Golden State)
In addition to this detailed trade idea, Favale wrote, “At this cost, though, you shouldn't overthink it. Ingram's impending payday bilks New Orleans of leverage. It can push to receive Moses Moody (the math works) or another first. Golden State can consider acquiescing if the Pelicans have the suitors to back it up but shouldn't have to unload its asset clip to get him.”
The Warriors are currently tied atop the Western Conference standings with a 9-2 record, so they may not be open to exploring the trade market just yet. That said, Golden State could find itself in a position where it makes sense to consolidate some depth for another high-end rotation piece.
