NBA Trade Idea Sends $158M All-Star to Golden State Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram is a possible trade candidate.

Joey Linn

Oct 23, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) jumps on forward Brandon Ingram (14) as he is announced to the fans to start the game against the Chicago Bulls at Smoothie King Center.
The New Orleans Pelicans entered this season expecting to be in the Western Conference playoff mix. Acquiring All-Star guard Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks during the summer, the Pelicans added another star-level player to their core of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and others.

Murray played 30 minutes in the opening night victory for New Orleans, but has not played since, as he has been sidelined with a hand fracture. One of several players currently sidelined for the Pelicans right now, Murray is joined on the inactive list by Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, Herbert Jones, McCollum, and Williamson. All of these injuries have contributed to what has been a 3-8 start to the season for New Orleans.

As the Pelicans slip further down the standings, the likelihood of a Brandon Ingram trade seemingly increases. The one-time All-Star is in the final year of his five year, $158 million contract, meaning he could very well leave in free agency.

In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale proposed a hypothetical deal that lands Ingram with the Golden State Warriors.

Warriors receive: Brandon Ingram

Pelicans receive: Gui Santos, Andrew Wiggins, 2025 first-round pick (via Golden State), Toronto's 2026 second-round pick (top-55 protection), Atlanta's 2028 second-round pick (via Golden State),

Toronto Raptors receive: Gary Payton II (into non-taxpayer MLE), Atlanta's 2026 second-round pick (via Golden State)

Moses Moody and Brandon Ingram
Oct 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) in the first quarter at Chase Center. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

In addition to this detailed trade idea, Favale wrote, “At this cost, though, you shouldn't overthink it. Ingram's impending payday bilks New Orleans of leverage. It can push to receive Moses Moody (the math works) or another first. Golden State can consider acquiescing if the Pelicans have the suitors to back it up but shouldn't have to unload its asset clip to get him.”

The Warriors are currently tied atop the Western Conference standings with a 9-2 record, so they may not be open to exploring the trade market just yet. That said, Golden State could find itself in a position where it makes sense to consolidate some depth for another high-end rotation piece. 

Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

