NBA Trade Idea Sends $64 Million Star to Detroit Pistons
The New Orleans Pelicans have plenty of question marks heading into next season as they try to improve upon their 21-61 record this year.
New Orleans finished with the second-worst record in the Western Conference after finishing with the second-best record in franchise history the year before. The Pelicans made roster changes during the season by trading former All-Star Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors.
Many expect more changes to come for the team after firing former executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin. Griffin was fired after the season and replaced by Joe Dumars. The new organizational brass now has the task of either trying to retool around star forward Zion Williamson or trading away some of its other assets for a full rebuild.
Bleacher Report recently published an article chronicling trade scenarios for all current NBA playoff teams that could strengthen their roster next season. The article suggested the Detroit Pistons trade Tim Hardaway Jr., Marcus Sasser, a 2029 first-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for veteran guard CJ McCollum.
"Assuming he'd be able to go (which we'll do, as we continue to operate in this post-trade deadline fantasy world), McCollum would be a pretty clear upgrade over Tim Hardaway Jr. in the Detroit Pistons' starting five. He can match THJ's volume as a three-point shooter, while having a lot more ability to score from the mid-range and create for himself and others off the bounce."
"He'd also take a lot of pressure off Cade Cunningham without stressing Detroit's own defense much more than Hardaway does."
While the Pelicans would be in a rebuild mode with the potential trade of McCollum, New Orleans could use the draft capital from this trade and any other deals to try and bring a star to New Orleans. The Pelicans will have a high draft pick in this year's upcoming draft to use as a building block for the future.
Related Articles
New Report on Willie Green's Future With Pelicans
New Report on NBA Legend Joining Pelicans Front Office