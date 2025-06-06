NBA Trade Idea Sends Trey Murphy III To Top Contender
The New Orleans Pelicans find themselves in an interesting situation this offseason, as they posted one of their worst seasons in franchise history, which has them selecting seventh overall in this year's NBA Draft. However, they have enough pieces to be competitive with, but new general manager Joe Dumars could be looking to rebuild this entire roster.
Based on a report from Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor, the Pelicans don't have anyone they consider untouchable on their roster. While Zion Williamson immediately becomes a major trade candidate, one name that could be very popular as well is Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III. Therefore, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey put together a trade package for him to go to a top contender.
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Michael Porter Jr., Peyton Watson, a 2031 first-round pick swap, and a 2032 first-round pick
Denver Nuggets receive: Trey Murphy III and Kelly Olynyk
Looking at this deal for the Pelicans, they land an efficient jump shooter in Porter Jr. and add a defensive wing in Watson. Furthermore, they add draft capital with future Denver picks that could be valuable given how far out they are and the state of the current roster.
As for the Nuggets, they not only land a quality two-way wing in Murphy, who's arguably a better fit than Porter Jr., but also land a backup big in Olynyk, who has playoff experience and can play inside and out. Losing Watson would be a tough loss for the Nuggets, but they'll hope that 2024 first-round pick DaRon Holmes can become a rotation piece next season.
