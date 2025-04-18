NBA Trade Idea Sends Zion Williamson to Unexpected New Team
The New Orleans Pelicans' 2024-2025 season was disastrous for the franchise. New Orleans finished with the second-worst record in franchise history, and they immediately made a change at the top. David Griffin was let go as the team's executive vice president of basketball operations this week.
Joe Dumars, a Louisiana native, was quickly chosen to replace Griffin and help drive change for the Pelicans in the future. One of those changes would be improving a roster that lost 61 games this year.
The team traded former all-star Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors before the trade deadline. If the team looks for a full rebuild, two-time All-Star Zion Williamson could be a possible trade candidate next.
NBA writer Zach Lowe recently bounced around the idea of the Chicago Bulls trading for the former No. 1 overall pick. Chicago just had their season end on Wednesday in the Play-In Tournament for the third straight season. The once-proud franchise has not won a playoff series since the 2014-2015 season. Lowe and his podcast guest Michael Pina think the Bulls should take a swing at Williamson.
"When you're in an organization that has been so dispiriting for over a decade, I feel like taking a chance on someone who is an obvious All-NBA talent when he is healthy enough to play and can do things on a basketball court that I can count on my hand the number of players who have been able to do. If you can acquire that talent and bring it in, that's a gamble worth taking if you're the Chicago Bulls", Pina said.
Given Williamson's extensive injury jury history, it certainly would be a major gamble. Williamson played just 30 games this season, and he's played 40 games or fewer in four of his six NBA seasons. Still, his immense talent will have teams consider him if the Pelicans make it clear he's available to be traded.
