NBA Trade Rumor Links Jimmy Butler to New Team for $158 Million Star
The New Orleans Pelicans' 6-29 start to the year shocked many who thought the team could be a contender in the Western Conference this year. New Orleans won 49 games last season, the second-most in franchise history, and hoped the acquisition of Dejounte Murray would propel them toward the top of the standings.
Instead, the Pelicans have the worst record in the NBA, and many feel that changes must be made. Brandon Ingram's name has been mentioned in many trade rumors since he will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. A new rumor from NBA writer Jake Weinbach suggests the team may be interested in acquiring Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler before next month's trade deadline and would use Ingram in any deal to acquire the Miami forward.
"As the Heat entertain offers with teams around the league, Miami could contact New Orleans in an attempt to orchestrate a multi-team deal that would send Ingram to South Beach."
The four-time all-star has voiced his displeasure with the situation in Miami and asked for a trade. Miami recently suspended Butler for seven games for "conduct detrimental to the organization," and he will serve his suspension without pay. Butler is in the final year of his contract and has a player option for $52 million next season.
New Orleans is currently over the luxury tax, and any deal to acquire Butler would have to include Ingram's $36 million contract, some additional assets, or a third team to facilitate the deal. Butler wanted to seek a long-term extension with the Heat, but Miami denied his request for a multi-year deal. Ingram is currently out indefinitely with an ankle injury.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors