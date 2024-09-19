New Orleans Pelicans Fill Center Void in Blockbuster Proposal With Utah Jazz
One way or another, the New Orleans Pelicans need to find a resolution and bring the Brandon Ingram saga to an end.
Trade rumors have circulated around the former All-Star all offseason. With just about a month until the 2024-25 regular season tips off, there is still no clarity on what his future will be.
The Pelicans can put an end to that if a long-term extension is worked out. Alas, that seems unlikely.
Ingram views himself as a max-level player and is seeking that kind of money. New Orleans does not view him as such, as the two sides aren’t close on a long-term deal.
Based on the trade market, it would seem his value isn’t very high around the league.
A talented offensive player, Ingram hasn’t always been impactful as a defender. Given the current construction of the Pelicans roster, he is no longer a sound fit for the style Willie Green has the team playing.
Several franchises around the NBA would upgrade with the addition of the Duke product. But, the teams he would help the most are fine with watching the losses pile up this season as the 2025 NBA Draft class has some potential impact stars in Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.
One of the teams who fall into that category are the Utah Jazz. They have been stockpiling assets under Danny Ainge, but have outperformed expectations both seasons.
Not bad enough to seriously be in contention for the No. 1 pick, could they change course and look to upgrade ahead of the 2024-25 season? Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report believes it is possible, suggesting a blockbuster trade between the Western Conference foes.
They are a great fit as trade partners, filling voids each has. In the proposed deal, New Orleans would acquire Walker Kessler, John Collins and a 2025 first-round pick via the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Ingram.
This is about as good of a deal as the Pelicans are going to likely receive for their talented wing. His contract situation complicates things, but this deal helps balance out the roster.
Kessler could slide right into the starting center spot, providing the team with elite rim protection. Collins would be an excellent bench piece, providing versatility as he can play either frontcourt spot and has the kind of skill set that allows him to play alongside any kind of player.
The first-round pick is nice ammunition for a future trade or to add a young player to the roster for high-upside depth.
A starting lineup of Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy, Herbert Jones, Zion Williamson and Kessler is a talented two-way group. If more offense is needed, CJ McCollum can be inserted into the mix.
If he comes off the bench, New Orleans will have as strong a second unit as any team in the NBA with the veteran guard, Jose Alvarado, Javonte Green, Collins, Daniel Theis and Yves Missi available.