New Orleans Pelicans Need To Unleash CJ McCollum As Offensive Hub of Second Unit
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green is going to have some very difficult decisions to make with the team’s lineup this upcoming season.
The roster he has to work with is deep and talented, but there is a logjam on the perimeter. Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray and Brandon Ingram for as long as he is on the roster, are locked into starting spots.
Green likes to use a traditional big man, which is one more spot likely going to Daniel Theis or Yves Missi. That leaves one spot for CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy and Herbert Jones.
No matter what is decided, McCollum seems to be the odd man out.
If the Pelicans lean into a small-ball, positionless approach, Murphy and Jones will be preferred options. Their defensive versatility will give them an edge to help take pressure off of Murray on the perimeter on that end of the court.
Coming off the bench isn’t something that the Lehigh product has done since his second season in the NBA. But, it is a move that he and New Orleans would benefit greatly from.
Green can move McCollum to the second unit and turn him into the team’s hub offensively off the bench. It is a role that he would assuredly thrive in given how versatile of a player he is on that end of the floor.
As shared by BBall Index on X, McCollum was nearly as impactful to the offensive attack as Williamson during the 2023-24 season. They were ranked Nos. 37 and 38 in LEBRON Offensive Points Added with 64.89 and 62.15.
There will be fewer opportunities for the veteran guard to have the ball in his hands if he were to remain part of the starting unit. That kind of role is one that Murphy and Jones are better suited for as 3-and-D players who can make an impact without holding the ball.
His ability to score the ball is hammered home even more with another statistic shared by BBall Index.
McCollum ranks ninth among guards in self-created shot-making efficiency. That means relative to expectations, he is making more attempts. There are some bonafide stars on the list with him, including Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Kyrie Irving and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
His offensive repertoire is an extensive one.
He can beat defenders with an array of floaters, as he is fifth in floater talent (A value capturing player shooting talent on floaters that factors in a player's difficulty-adjusted shot making and rate of self-creation per BBall Index) in the league, or as an elite 3-point shooting talent.
Arguably the most important skill that makes him capable of being an offensive hub is his incredible passing ability. While not a traditional point guard, he is capable of making all sorts of reads and passes on the court.
“This metric estimates of the range on types of passes a player makes. Players with higher values are expected to be able to make more kinds of playmaking reads,” is how passing versatility is defined.
McCollum ranks fifth, behind only LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama, Klay Thompson and James Harden.
Entering his 12th season in the NBA, he is still one of the most versatile and gifted offensive players in the league. If Green can sell him on coming off the bench, he will torch opposing second units on a nightly basis as they won’t have the firepower to keep up with him.