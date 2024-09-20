New Orleans Pelicans Need Defensive Anchor To Keep Flourishing
A lot has been made about the lineup decisions New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green has to make during the 2024-25 NBA season.
As things currently stand, there is a huge logjam on the wing and a lack of support in the frontcourt. Until something is done with Brandon Ingram, that issue will persist as someone is going to be unhappy about their role.
Dejounte Murray and Zion Williamson are locked into starting spots. Ingram will likely hold on as long as he is on the team. The last two spots are where things get tricky.
Green has preferred a traditional big man at the center spot. But, starting veteran Daniel Theis or Yves Missi would mean having someone who barely cracks the top eight players of your roster on the court at the beginning of every game.
Murray, CJ McCollum, Jose Alvarado, Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy, Ingram and Williamson all would rank above the center options. Javonte Green would be in the argument as well for the defensive versatility he brings to the table.
It feels as if a move to the second unit is inevitable for McCollum. While far from ideal, until Ingram is traded, one of Jones and Murphy will be joining him.
An argument could be made for Green to lean into his wing depth and play positionless basketball with Williamson manning the middle.
Would there be some issues with rebounding? Of course, but the havoc a group of Williamson and four perimeter players could cause would be a sight to behold.
Alas, the biggest issue with such an alignment is that the Pelicans would be removing the former No. 1 pick from a defensive position at which he thrives.
As shared by BBall Index on X, Williamson is one of the best helpers in the NBA in rim protection. Among players with at least 1,000 minutes played, he came in at No. 9.
While many people don’t think of him as an impact performer defensively, his athleticism is put to great use as a help defender. He is able to make up ground at the blink of an eye and meet an offensive player at the rim. Combined with his high basketball IQ, the perfect blend is created to be an elite team defender.
Alas, such a role can only be played if New Orleans has a big man capable of anchoring the defense or in low activity, as Jonas Valanciunas has done in the past, or as a mobile big, such as Larry Nance Jr.
That is why the Pelicans must find someone who can fill either of those roles. In a small-ball lineup, Williamson presumably would slide over to the center spot, which would jeopardize the team’s game plan on that end of the court.
Green has shown that he is willing to sacrifice a little bit of offensive production if it means the defense continues producing at a high level. Keeping his star player in a position to have a major impact on the game on both ends would play into that line of thinking.
It may not be ideal, but starting Theis or Missi, until a better option comes along, is imperative to aiding Williamson in continuing to develop defensively. He finished the 2023-24 campaign strongly in the helper role and should not be moved from it to begin this season.