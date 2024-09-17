New Orleans Pelicans Announce Broadcast Deal Bringing Games to Millions More
The New Orleans Pelicans announced their new partnership with Gray Media to broadcast Pelicans games this upcoming season. This deal brings all non-nationally televised games to fans locally via free-over-the-air television. Previously, Pelicans games were streamed over Ballys Sports for a monthly subscription package. Bally Sports parent company, Diamond Sports, filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, paving the way for New Orleans to find a new broadcast partner.
This new deal allows the Pelicans to reach more households across the Gulf Coast with their games moving forward. The team experimented last season with broadcasting eight regular season games free, and the results in viewership were astounding. Nielson ratings showed viewership was up 260% compared to the views seen by Bally Sports.
“This partnership with Gray Media represents our commitment to our fans, community, and partners across Louisiana and the Gulf South,” Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson announced. “Our focus has been to make Pelicans games accessible to as many fans as possible, and this deal means that Pelicans games will now be available to millions of more fans with this free, over-the-air broadcast product.”
Also in the announcement was the introduction of a new Pelicans-branded streaming service called Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network. The new streaming network will offer fans the ability to watch every available Pelicans game alongside the over-the-air broadcast on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or Smart TV, plus access to original team content and behind-the-scenes footage. More details regarding the network will be made public in the coming weeks.
The Pelicans are eagerly looking to expand their brand and reach across the Gulf Coast.
Gray Television is one of the nation's largest local TV owners. With the new deal, Pelicans' basketball will now be seen across the Gulf Coast from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, Biloxi, Ms, and even stretching into Alabama. Pelicans games will now be accessible to over 4.1 million households (7 million viewers).
Earlier this year, the Pelicans and Saints agreed to a new multi-year agreement with WWL Radio. New Orleans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin sees this as an opportunity to grow the Pelicans fanbase. “As we continue to grow the Pelicans brand throughout the region, this partnership with WWL will amplify our efforts to deliver high-quality and engaging basketball conversations to wider audiences.”
This marks an exciting time for the Pelicans and its fans. New Orleans won 49 games last season, the second most in franchise history, and added a dynamic player this summer after acquiring former Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. New Orleans now has one of the most talented teams in the Western Conference, allowing fans across the Gulf Coast to watch their Pelicans compete on a nightly basis.