New Orleans Pelicans Still Have Enough Assets To Pull Off Another Blockbuster Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans knew coming into the 2024 NBA offseason if they wanted to truly start climbing up the Western Conference, some changes needed to be made.
So, they got aggressive in the trade market to address some weaknesses.
The Pelicans came away with guard Dejounte Murray in a blockbuster deal with the Atlanta Hawks. To acquire him, New Orleans sent Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller, E.J. Liddell and two first-round picks to the Hawks.
This was a big addition.
Murray will erase a lot of the issues the Pelicans had on the offensive side of the ball, especially late in games. With the skill set of a traditional point guard, he will handle all the ball-handling and playmaking duties late in games to get his teammates in position to succeed.
Defensively, we should see the version of him from his days with the San Antonio Spurs. He was the steals leader during his 2021-22 All-Star campaign and made the All-Defensive Second Team in 2017-18.
With improved defensive talent around him, he should thrive once again on that end of the court in what has been a successful scheme built by Willie Green over the last few years.
While Murray is a clear upgrade for the team, it is still hard to envision them moving up the standings much. They still have a glaring hole at the center spot and the Brandon Ingram situation to figure out as well.
For those reasons, New Orleans is a team to keep an eye on in trade rumors with about a month until the regular season tips off. Something needs to be done in both regards.
Killing two birds with one stone would be ideal, but the Pelicans shouldn’t handcuff themselves. They can exhibit some patience because they are still loaded with trade assets to swing another blockbuster should the opportunity arise.
Over the next seven years, the franchise will have nine first-round picks at their disposal, with six being tradable. Most importantly, they have full control over all of their own.
That gives them some incredible flexibility.
If they happen to slip up once and miss the postseason, they won’t miss out on some potential luck in the NBA Lottery. On the other hand, they can create a massive trade offer for a star player to augment their roster including four unprotected first-round picks and three swaps.
Along with Ingram, the team has some sweeteners on its roster that can be included if need be.
Herbert Jones has one of the best-valued contracts in the league and Jordan Hawkins was the No. 14 pick in 2023. Trey Murphy would draw considerable interest, as the Pelicans could go a route similar to what the New York Knicks did last season when they acquired OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors for a package built around impending restricted free agent Immanuel Quickley.
New Orleans isn’t going to be shopping Murphy or Jones, but both hold considerable value around the league. Hypothetically, they could be the centerpiece of deals along with multiple first-round picks to swing a big trade.