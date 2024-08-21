New Orleans Pelicans Superstar Linked as Trade Target for Western Conference Team
Throughout the course of the NBA offseason, New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram has been linked in a ton of different trade rumors.
While he was expected to be moved this offseason, it's starting to look like he will begin the 2024-25 NBA season as a member of the Pelicans.
Now, another team has been thrown into the mix as a potential trade suitor for Ingram.
Joey Linn of Memphis Grizzlies on SI has suggested that the Grizzlies should consider the option of trading for Ingram.
"The trio of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. has never had another scorer like Ingram on the wing. Averaging 21.3 points in his five seasons with the Pelicans, Ingram could help strengthen the Grizzlies' chances of contending in the Western Conference if he were to be made available by New Orleans."
Memphis definitely makes sense as a potential trade suitor for Ingram. However, the question would become, what could the Grizzlies offer New Orleans in return?
What Could A Brandon Ingram to Grizzlies Trade Look Like?
Here is what one potential trade could look like between the two teams.
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Marcus Smart, Brandon Clarke, 2026 First-Round Pick
Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Brandon Ingram
Moving on from Ingram seems like a scenario that the Pelicans would be very open to. They clearly are not close to being on the same page when it comes to a contract extension with him.
If they were, the two sides would have gotten a deal done.
Ingram could still end up working things out with New Orleans. He would be an excellent fit alongside Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, and C.J. McCollum as the main core four.
However, it still seems more likely that he will get traded. Whether that move comes before the season or before the deadline, a trade is still very much in play.
If Memphis truly wanted to acquire Ingram, they have the pieces to get a deal done. This is certainly a move that would take the Grizzlies up a notch in the Western Conference.
Expect to continue hearing rumors and speculation about Ingram in the coming weeks. The Pelicans also appear to be a potential contender in the Western Conference and making a move for more talent by trading Ingram could help take them a step forward as well.