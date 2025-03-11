New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night at the Smoothie King Center.
New Orleans has lost four straight games after previously winning four of their last five contests. Los Angeles are winners of their last three games and is looking for better playoff positioning.
New Orleans came off a heartbreaking loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, losing by three points and missing a game-tying basket at the buzzer. The Pelicans played on Sunday without Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, who both sat out in the loss. New Orleans and Los Angeles both released their injury report for Tuesday's game.
Williamson and McCollum are not listed on the injury reports, meaning they will play against the Clippers. New Orleans lists five players out, including Brandon Boston (ankle), Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Herb Jones (shoulder), Kelly Olynyk (rest), and Lester Quinones (G League). Jose Alvarado is questionable to play with left hip soreness.
Meanwhile, the Clippers list six players out. Ben Simmons (left knee) and Norman Powell (hamstring) won't suit up against the Pelicans. Four players, Patrick Baldwin, Jr., Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and Seth Lundy, are all out on G League assignments. Los Angeles relies heavily on their top-rated defense to grind out games this season.
The Clippers are rated top 10 in opponent points per game, opponent field goal percentage, and steals per game. New Orleans comes into the game ranked 23rd in the league in points scored. The Pelicans will have their work cut out so they can score consistently on Tuesday.
Tip-off for Tuesday night's game is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.
