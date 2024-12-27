New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies Official Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday evening at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans just came off an embarrassing loss Thursday evening to the Houston Rockets, which they again trailed by 30 points. The Pelicans have trailed by at least 30 points in 3 of their last 13 games and currently have the worst record in the league.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies come to town winners of seven of their last nine games, including scoring a franchise-record 155 points Thursday night at Toronto. Superstar guard Ja Morant leads a Memphis team that averages the most points per game, while the Pelicans are dead last in points. Both teams released their injury reports ahead of Friday night's matchup.
The Pelicans announced the same four players out as Thursday night's game. Zion Williamson (hamstring), Brandon Ingram (ankle), Jose Alvarado (hamstring), and Karlo Matkovic (back) all won't suit up for the Pelicans.
Added to the report is sharpshooting guard Jordan Hawkins, who the team listed questionable with a thumb contusion, but have since upgraded to available. Hawkins played 17 minutes against the Rockets but shot 1/8 from the field and scored 5 points.
For the Grizzlies, they list six players out for the Pelicans game, including defensive specialist Marcus Smart (index finger injury) and Santi Aldama (ankle sprain), who hurt himself in Thursday's win versus the Raptors. Joining them are GG Jackson II (fifth metatarsal repair), Vince Williams, Jr. (ankle sprain), and two players on G League assignment, Colin Castleton and Yuki Kawamura. Memphis lists Jay Huff as questionable with an ankle sprain.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
