New Report On Frustration in Pelicans Locker Room
The New Orleans Pelicans' season may be over, but the team is still making headlines for the upcoming changes happening in their organization.
This week, the Pelicans fired former executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin after New Orleans had the second-worst record in franchise history this season. The Pelicans quickly hired Louisiana native Joe Dumars to replace Griffin in the same role.
News surfaced that the decision to retain current head coach Willie Green would lie with the new lead executive once they were hired. Green just completed his fourth season with New Orleans, but the team failed to make the playoffs, as they had done in two of Green's first three years as head coach.
A new report from Shamit Dua suggests Green may have lost the locker room for repeatedly calling the Pelicans 'soft' during the season.
The Pelicans suffered five losses of 40 points or more this year, a franchise record. Green has called out his team's performance on many occasions, including once during a preseason game against the Rockets. New Orleans was near the bottom of the league in defensive rebounding and was dominated in the paint on many nights.
Coach Green's calling card is defense, where his team ranked in the top six in the last two seasons. This year, the Pelicans ranked 26th in scoring defense, surrendering 119 points per game. While New Orleans did face a myriad of injuries to key guys like Zion Willaimson, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and CJ McCollum, the team's regression was evident from the beginning of the year.
Now, the Pelicans are slotted for a top pick in the upcoming draft and will have to decide on their coach's future and some key players on the team.
Related Articles
New Report on Willie Green's Future With Pelicans
New Report on NBA Legend Joining Pelicans Front Office