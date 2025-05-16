New Report on Multiple Teams Interested in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
While Giannis Antetokounmpo may not have publicly requested a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks, that isn't stopping teams from getting assets ready incase he is.
It's been widely reported that both the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs would be interested in trade, however, even more teams seem to be reportedly gearing up.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers are two new teams to watch for in the Giannis hunt.
"At least two teams, though, have already emerged as proverbial teams to monitor as possible participants in multi-team Antetokounmpo trade frameworks. New Orleans controls Milwaukee's draft capital for the next three summers starting with the Bucks' first-round pick this June thanks to the 2020 trade acquisition of Jrue Holiday, which contributed heavily to Milwaukee's title run in 2020-21 ... and the first of two Antetokounmpo contract extensions," Fischer said.
When it comes to the Portland Trail Blazers, Fischer listed some of the strong assets that they have available as well.
"And Portland controls Milwaukee's top picks from 2028 through 2030 because of the Damian Lillard blockbuster trade before the 2023-24 season that led to Antetokounmpo's second contract extension," Fischer said.
In all likelihood, it feels very unlikely that Giannis would end up on the Pelicans or Trail Blazers. If Giannis were to leave Milwaukee, it would likely be under circumstances where he goes to a contender, and one where there's a mutual agreement between himself and the Bucks.
While Portland has a chance to become a potential contender, New Orleans certainly does not.
