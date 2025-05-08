Pelicans Scoop

New Report on Possible Kevin Durant, Giannis, Zion Williamson Trades

Will Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Zion Williamson be on the move this summer?

Farbod Esnaashari

Mar 28, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks to pass the ball against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks to pass the ball against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the NBA playoffs advance through the second round, numerous teams with superstar players have underachieved and not made it along the way.

Among those are the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, and New Orleans Pelicans. All of the teams have major decisions to make when it comes to their superstar players, including Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Zion Williamson.

According to a report from Kelly Iko of The Athletic, there's one team that'll be interested in monitoring the situation - the Houston Rockets.

"The likes of Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson, and Devin Booker will be linked in the rumor mill in the coming weeks, all with different pros and cons depending on Houston’s direction," Iko said. "Team sources say the Rockets will monitor the market closely and will hold internal discussions about potential fits and offers."

Even though the Houston Rockets won 52 games and were the second seed in the Western Conference, they're also among those teams whose seasons ended abruptly early. Make no mistake, the Houston Rockets will likely seriously consider adding a superstar player to their team after this season.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo
Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

However, Fred VanVleet also wants to remain on the team, according to Iko.

"League and team sources have also indicated that VanVleet wants to remain in Houston for the long run, which VanVleet spoke about Sunday," Iko said. "Tari Eason and Smith are also extension-eligible, and team sources say the Rockets are hopeful to keep them in town for the long haul."

There are going to be a plethora of teams going through tough decisions this season. However, it may end up being a very exciting offseason for NBA fans.

Related Articles

NBA Star Dejounte Murray's Message to Gregg Popovich

14-Year NBA Veteran's Message to Jayson Tatum During Celtics-Knicks Game 1

NBA Trade Idea Sends Zion Williamson to New Rising Team

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News