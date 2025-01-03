New Report on Potential CJ McCollum, Pelicans Trade
A tumultuous 5-29 record on the season has many questioning whether drastic changes need to occur with the team. New Orleans is currently over the luxury tax and has a weighty decision to make on the future of Brandon Ingram, who will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. The Pelicans reportedly have been open to discussing trades with various players on the team, including veteran CJ McCollum.
McCollum arrived in New Orleans via trade during the latter part of the 2022 season and helped the Pelicans reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018. That offseason, the former Lehigh standout signed a two-year, $64 million extension with the Pelicans that aligned with futureproofing a 'Big 3' in New Orleans with him, Ingram, and Zion Williamson.
Since then, the team has made just one playoff appearance and is seemingly out of contention this year, so the Pelicans are looking at moves to acquire assets and financial relief.
NBA insider and ClutchPoints reporter Brett Siegel revealed McCollum is a player New Orleans could move before the trade deadline.
“The Pelicans have expressed a level of openness with teams around the league to discuss McCollum's future, sources said. The veteran guard is making $33.3 million this season and sees his contract value decrease by about $2.67 million next season. Whether or not a market exists for the 33-year-old is an unknown leading up to the trade deadline.”
McCollum averages 21.4 points and 4.1 assists this season. Since being acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers, the 12-year guard has completely transformed his game within the Pelicans' offense to become a marksman from deep. Last season, he shot a career-high 42% from beyond the arc and set a franchise record for most three-pointers in a season with 239.
A trade of the veteran would signal the end of the 'Big 3' era in New Orleans and a signal that the team is looking to get younger and more athletic. At 33, McCollum is the oldest player on the team, and parting ways would prove beneficial to him as he looks to win a championship for the first time in his career.
