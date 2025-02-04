New Report on Potential Knicks-Pelicans Trade
The NBA trade deadline is a time for contending teams to improve their roster for a playoff run or for struggling teams to sell off assets for the future. The New Orleans Pelicans fall into the latter category with their 12-38 year this season.
Much speculation surrounds some of their top players, like Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and CJ McCollum, but recent news has revealed some role players that other teams may be interested in.
SNY's Ian Begley wrote that the New York Knicks want to solidify their backup center position and could target Pelicans center Daniel Theis in a deal. Theis signed a one-year deal with New Orleans in the offseason to help in the frontcourt after losing Jonas Valanciunas, Larry Nance, Jr., and Cody Zeller this past summer.
"The Knicks have talked to teams about their big men in the weeks/days leading up to the trade deadline. In addition to Washington’s Jonas Valanciunas, the Knicks also checked in on Guerschon Yabusele in Philadelphia and Daniel Theis in New Orleans, per people familiar with the matter."
The Knicks are still waiting for backup center Mitchell Robinson to make his season debut. The 7-foot center is recovering from a foot injury, but the Knicks recently reported that he will start 5-on-5 practice with the team soon. Considering how much time he's been out, New York may ease him into the rotation, so another option in the frontcourt would benefit them.
Theis has started eight games this year for the Pelicans, averaging 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds this season. New Orleans would need another center option if they dealt Theis, as the only other big man on the roster is rookie Yves Missi.
