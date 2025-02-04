Pelicans Scoop

New Report on Potential Knicks-Pelicans Trade

The New York Knicks may be interested in a rotational piece from the Pelicans.

Jan 20, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Daniel Theis (10) reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The NBA trade deadline is a time for contending teams to improve their roster for a playoff run or for struggling teams to sell off assets for the future. The New Orleans Pelicans fall into the latter category with their 12-38 year this season.

Much speculation surrounds some of their top players, like Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and CJ McCollum, but recent news has revealed some role players that other teams may be interested in.

SNY's Ian Begley wrote that the New York Knicks want to solidify their backup center position and could target Pelicans center Daniel Theis in a deal. Theis signed a one-year deal with New Orleans in the offseason to help in the frontcourt after losing Jonas Valanciunas, Larry Nance, Jr., and Cody Zeller this past summer.

"The Knicks have talked to teams about their big men in the weeks/days leading up to the trade deadline. In addition to Washington’s Jonas Valanciunas, the Knicks also checked in on Guerschon Yabusele in Philadelphia and Daniel Theis in New Orleans, per people familiar with the matter."

The Knicks are still waiting for backup center Mitchell Robinson to make his season debut. The 7-foot center is recovering from a foot injury, but the Knicks recently reported that he will start 5-on-5 practice with the team soon. Considering how much time he's been out, New York may ease him into the rotation, so another option in the frontcourt would benefit them.

Pelicans forward Daniel Theis dribbles the ball during the second half of a regular season game.
Jan 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Daniel Theis (10) dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Theis has started eight games this year for the Pelicans, averaging 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds this season. New Orleans would need another center option if they dealt Theis, as the only other big man on the roster is rookie Yves Missi.

