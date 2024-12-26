New Report on Potential Zion Williamson Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans enter Thursday just 5-25 on the NBA season. With several reports indicating New Orleans is willing to shake things up before the trade deadline, star forward Zion Williamson is a name that often comes up.
Currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, Williamson has appeared in just six total games this season. That said, the former first overall pick could be an intriguing buy-low candidate for a team looking to take a chance on his upside.
Is a Williamson trade before the deadline likely? A recent report indicated New Orleans may not end up moving the star forward.
Appearing on NBA Countdown, ESPN’s Shams Charania said he's "not holding my breath" as it pertains to a Williamson deal going down before the NBA trade deadline (h/t Bleacher Report).
This is likely due to concerns about Williamson’s health, especially since the star forward is in the second year of a five year, $197 million contract.
Williamson has averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game in his six appearances this season. The lack of availability has been a major issue throughout Williamson’s career, but his career-high 70 appearances last season looked to be a major step in the right direction.
The Pelicans will almost certainly shake things up to some degree at the NBA trade deadline, but a Williamson deal may not go down.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors