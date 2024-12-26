Pelicans Scoop

New Report on Potential Zion Williamson Trade

The New Orleans Pelicans have been involved in NBA trade rumors.

Joey Linn

Oct 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
Oct 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans enter Thursday just 5-25 on the NBA season. With several reports indicating New Orleans is willing to shake things up before the trade deadline, star forward Zion Williamson is a name that often comes up.

Currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, Williamson has appeared in just six total games this season. That said, the former first overall pick could be an intriguing buy-low candidate for a team looking to take a chance on his upside. 

Is a Williamson trade before the deadline likely? A recent report indicated New Orleans may not end up moving the star forward.

Zion Williamson
Dec 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) watches from the bench in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Appearing on NBA Countdown, ESPN’s Shams Charania said he's "not holding my breath" as it pertains to a Williamson deal going down before the NBA trade deadline (h/t Bleacher Report).

This is likely due to concerns about Williamson’s health, especially since the star forward is in the second year of a five year, $197 million contract.

Williamson has averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game in his six appearances this season. The lack of availability has been a major issue throughout Williamson’s career, but his career-high 70 appearances last season looked to be a major step in the right direction.

The Pelicans will almost certainly shake things up to some degree at the NBA trade deadline, but a Williamson deal may not go down.

