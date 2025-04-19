New Report on Potential Zion Williamson Trade After Recent Frustrations
The New Orleans Pelicans' season ended last week with the second-worst record in their franchise history. Immediate changes were made, with the team firing former executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin. The team didn't waste time finding his replacement after hiring Joe Dumars the same week as Griffin's departure.
Dumars is a Louisiana native who was the president of basketball operations for the Detroit Pistons when they won the NBA title in 2004. Now, Dumars inherits a roster that lost 61 games and have serious questions surrounding their star forward Zion Williamson. A new report reveals Williamson's latest off-the-court antics have the Pelicans considering moving the two-time all-star.
The former No. 1 overall pick had an altercation take place at his home near the end of the regular season that led to the arrest of one woman. The report suggests ownership "was livid over Williamson's recent off-court headlines." It continued that individuals familar with the situation called the matter "the straw that broke the camel's back."
Williamson had another frustrating year dealing with injuries, playing in only 30 games because of hamstring, back, and calf injuries. This season marked the fourth time in Zion's six-year career that he's played 40 games or less. Trading Williamson this offseason means the Pelicans are prepping for a full rebuild.
New Orleans traded away Brandon Ingram before February's trade deadline, and the team has a decision to make on 33-year-old veteran guard CJ McCollum. The Pelicans should get a high draft pick in this year's NBA Draft and trading Williamson will provide the organization with even more assets for the future.
