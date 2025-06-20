New Report on Potential Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans followed up one of the best seasons in franchise history with one of the worst, and are set to select seventh overall in the 2025 NBA Draft next week. There's no telling yet exactly what the team will target with that selection, but there's expected to be plenty of interesting talent there that could make sense for them.
However, New Orleans' team needs could shift this offseason, especially if the team decides to make some trades. While the team has a handful of veterans who might not net a significant trade haul, players like Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson are intriguing options if they become available. In a new report, an update has been shared on where these players stand.
"New Orleans and new executive Joe Dumars are keeping all of their options open this offseason," Brett Siegel wrote. "Although it appears as if Zion Williamson is not going anywhere, the same cannot be said for other talents on this roster like CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III — three players teams have called to talk about with Dumars and his new Pelicans front office.
"Murphy is the player drawing the most interest, but the team has not engaged in serious conversations about trading him, sources said," Siegel added. "Instead, the Pelicans are getting a feel for what his value is and what rival teams are thinking.
Murphy is coming off a breakout season with the Pelicans, where he averaged 21.2 points and shot 45.4% from the field. At 25 years old, the Pelicans wing looks as though he could be an All-Star in the right situation.
As for Williamson, it seems as though he'll stay put for now, but the team could very well reconsider that down the line before his five-year, $197 million contract expires after the 2027-28 season.
