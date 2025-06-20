Kevin Durant Fires Back at DeMarcus Cousins After Wild Statement
Former Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins has always been one to speak his mind. Along with superstar Kevin Durant, the two have never been afraid to take to social media, speak to the press, or interact with fans.
Both Durant and Cousins played together on the Golden State Warriors in the 2018-2019 season, as Cousins was recovering from an Achilles injury. Durant tore his Achilles in the NBA Finals in June of 2019, and the Warriors lost to the Toronto Raptors.
Durant has bounced around since then, and in his latest stop in Phoenix, it was a disaster. Although the Suns made the playoffs twice in the last three seasons with Durant, they missed the Play-In Tournament entirely with a record of 36-46. Phoenix finished 11th in the Western Conference, and their second head coach was fired within two seasons.
Cousins appeared on FanDuelTV's "Run It Back" to discuss what happened internally with the Suns during a rollercoaster of a season in 2024-2025. "There were a couple of fistfights, there was a lot going on that obviously carries over to the court... I'm not going to go into details of who was fighting," Cousins said.
Durant then responded on social media as the clip dropped, with a bold response.
"I have to contest this 94 footer. This some bull**** to throw on us. Yea yea yea we were trash this year ha ha ha but we NEVER got close to this. NEVER."
With trade rumors surrounding the 15-time All-Star this summer, the Suns face a significant decision regarding Durant's potential trade destinations.
