The New Orleans Pelicans continue to make organizational changes with another new hire to their staff. HoopsHype's Mike Scotto reported that the Pelicans recently added Jason Hervey to the organization. Hervey was an advanced scout for the Portland Trail Blazers over the past four seasons.
Hervey has a history with newly hired executive Joe Dumars, whom the Pelicans hired to replace the former executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin. From 2005 to 2009, Hervey worked for Dumars in Detroit as a video coordinator. He's also worked for the Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and Trail Blazers in various roles.
New Orleans has not disclosed Hervey's role within the organization, but the Pelicans are clearly looking for a reset at the top. Dumars hired former Pistons general manager Troy Weaver as the team's senior vice president of basketball operations. The Pelicans also chose not to retain Swin Cash, who was the senior vice president of basketball operations and team development.
Reports are the Pelicans will retain head coach Willie Green this season despite the team finishing the year 21-61, which was the second-worst record in franchise history. Green navigated his team to two playoff appearances in his first three years, but injuries and poor play were the Pelicans' downfall this season.
Many eyes are on superstar Zion Williamson and whether the team will move on from the talented but often injured forward. The former No. 1 overall pick played just 30 games this year but did average career-highs in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. New Orleans will get a high draft choice this year and could move Williamson to collect more assets to rebuild for the future.
