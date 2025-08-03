New Report Reveals Surprising Destination for Ex-Clippers, Pelicans Guard
Brandon Boston Jr. could be headed overseas, per a recent report.
The former 51st overall pick out of Kentucky started his career with the LA Clippers, spending three seasons in Los Angeles before he was claimed off waivers by the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-way contract, but it appears his NBA career could be nearing its conclusion.
Per Basketnews.com, Boston is expected to sign a deal with EuroLeague powerhouse Fenerbahce, located in Istanbul, Turkey. It's won four of the last five Turkish Cups and the EuroLeague championship last season.
The Pelicans converted Boston to a standard NBA contract in February. He had a strong season averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 42 games on arguably the most efficient shooting splits of his career: 43.6 percent from the floor and 35 percent from 3.
It may be a little surprising that Boston hasn't found another NBA opportunity, but he's no longer eligible to sign a two-way contract, which is only available to players with three years or fewer of NBA experience. Boston would have to sign a standard NBA contract, and there are few opportunities remaining at this stage of the offseason.
The Pelicans may have had interest in bringing Boston back, but after adding two lottery picks and trading for both Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey, they no longer have available roster spots.
In Boston's first three years with the Clippers, he averaged 6.2 points and 1.8 rebounds over 105 appearances. His playmaking and steal totals saw massive upticks with the Pelicans this season, which is why they signed him to a rest-of-season contract.
What will the Pelicans Look Like?
The Pelicans have an interesting roster heading into this season. Dejounte Murray is still recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered last season, but New Orleans drafted Jeremiah Fears, traded for Jordan Poole to have on-ball creation and traded an unprotected first-round pick next year to get Derik Queen at the end of the lottery to pair with Yves Missi in the frontcourt.
Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones should enter the season healthy after season-ending injuries last year. But, as always, the success of the team will depend on Zion Williamson's health, who only played 30 games last year.
Related Articles
Pelicans Make Announcement On Former Celtics, 76ers Guard
Lakers Insider Discusses Potential Zion Williamson Fit With Luka Dončić