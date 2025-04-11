New Starting Lineup Announced in Bucks-Pelicans Game
After winning the second most games in franchise history with 49 during the 2023-24 season, the Pelicans' playoff hopes were ended shortly after the Oklahoma City Thunder swept them in the first round. However, a trade for Dejounte Murray had expectations high for a follow-up performance in 2024-25, but that wasn't the case.
Factor in too many injuries and Brandon Ingram's time in New Orleans also coming to an end, the Pelicans are set to be picking near the top of the 2025 NBA Draft. Before that, the season must go on, and head coach Willie Green is set to roll out a new starting lineup for their Thursday night contest against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Pelicans will start Elfrid Payton, Antonio Reeves, Keion Brooks Jr., Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and Karlo Matković against the Bucks. All of the players haven't even started 10 games this season, with Matoković and Robinson-Earl leading the way, with Thursday each being their seventh start.
It's a far different lineup than what the Pelicans started the season with, as injuries have key players such as Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, and others out for the rest of the year. The Pelicans will hope they can see a similar turnaround that the Memphis Grizzlies did, where an injury-riddled season led them to have one of the deeper rosters the following season.
Tip-off between the Bucks and Pelicans is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.
