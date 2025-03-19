New Starting Lineup Change Due to Injury in Pelicans-Wolves
On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will trot out yet another lineup change when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves. Rising forward Trey Murphy III was lost for the remainder of the season after a shoulder injury in Monday's blowout loss to the Detroit Pistons. Murphy III was averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists this season.
Injuries have ravaged the Pelicans all year long, with season-ending setbacks to Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, and Herb Jones. Zion Williamson has also missed significant time dealing with recurring hamstring injuries this season. Jose Alvarado will get the start for the injured Murphy III against Minnesota.
The Pelicans were hoping this season would be the year they breakthrough as real contenders in the Western Conference. New Orleans won 49 games last season, the second-most in franchise history, and made a splash offseason trade by acquiring Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, Jr. Cody Zeller, and two future first-round picks.
Murray, Williamson, and former Pelican Brandon Ingram never played a single game together this season, as all three players dealt with injury this year. New Orleans then traded Ingram to the Toronto Raptors before the trade deadline, with Ingram on the final year of his contract, and both sides unable to reach an extension with him last summer.
The Pelicans currently have the second-worst record in the Western Conference and the worst road record in the entire NBA after leading the league in road victories last season. The Pelicans are lined up for a top draft pick in next year's NBA Draft.
