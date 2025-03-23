New Starting Lineup in Pelicans vs Pistons Due to Injury
The New Orleans Pelicans have made a change to their starting lineup with Zion Williamson out against the Detroit Pistons.
The Pelicans will start Jose Alvarado, CJ McCollum, Bruce Brown, Karlo Matkovic, and Kelly Olynyk.
Alvarado was questionable going into the game with an illness. Matkovic starts in place of Yves Missi, who started in the Pelicans last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Zion is listed as out with a low back contusion. This is his second straight missed game. He last played on March 19th in a victory over the Timberwolves, finishing with 29 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists. Zion was unexpectedly a late scratch in the morning right before the game.
The Pistons will also change their starting lineup with Cade Cunningham a late scratch due to a calf injury. Cunningham's scratch came less than an hour before tipoff.
The Pistons will start Dennis Schroder, Michael Beasley, Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, and Jalen Duren
The Pelicans have lost four of their last five, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their last outing. However, the Pistons have been a nice surprise this season. Detroit is currently seven games over .500 and is only 1.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the 5th seed.
The Pistons currently have a 1-0 regular season series lead over the Pelicans and Sunday afternoon will be the last time that the two teams face off. Detroit snapped the Pelicans' seven-game winning streak over them this season.