Update: Zion Williamson's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Pistons
The New Orleans Pelicans end their road trip on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons.
New Orleans split their first two road games, winning one game in Minnesota but getting blown out by 40+ points on Friday night. Pelicans star Zion Williamson did not play in Friday's blowout loss, sidelined with back soreness.
Williamson has again had an injury-plagued season, playing in just 30 games this year. The two-time all-star has faced hamstring, calf, ankle, and now back injuries this year after playing a career-high 70 games a season ago. New Orleans released their injury statuses for Sunday's game at Detroit, and the former No. 1 overall pick is listed on the report.
Zion is ruled out of Sunday's matchup with the Pistons with the same back soreness that kept him out of Friday night's game. New Orleans is just 9-32 without their star this season and will miss the playoffs this year after participating in two of the last three seasons. Individually, Williamson is having a breakout season, averaging career-highs in many statistical categories.
Much of his recent success on the court can be attributed to being in the best shape of his career. Before the season, Williamson revealed his goal was to reach his college weight of 270 at Duke, but now he is reportedly down to 262, which would be the lightest weight of his NBA career. The Pelicans are also taking extra measures to keep him healthy for the remainder of the season.
Tip-off for Sunday's game in Detroit is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors