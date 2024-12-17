New Update on Jimmy Butler, Brandon Ingram Lakers Trade Rumors
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is currently sidelined indefinitely with an ankle sprain. The former all-star has already missed nine games this season because of injury, while his team is off to a dismal 5-22 record. With Ingram in the final year of his current deal, many speculate that New Orleans will look to move him before the trade deadline.
The former No. 2 overall pick recently changed agencies, going from Excel Sports Management to Klutch Sports during the season. Ingram had an interesting summer surrounding his contract in New Orleans. He reportedly wanted a max contract extension worth about $50 million per season. The Pelicans were unwilling to match that deal, and the former Most Improved Player was left playing in the final year of his contract.
A recent report suggested New Orleans is open to trading several players on their roster, including Ingram and Zion Williamson, ahead of February's trade deadline. The New York Times reports that the Los Angeles Lakers are not among the teams interested in Ingram.
"The Lakers are not anticipated to be heavily in the mix for Miami’s Jimmy Butler, New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram or Chicago’s Zach LaVine."
Los Angeles initially drafted Ingram in 2016, and he spent three seasons with the Lakers. In 2019, he was dealt to New Orleans, along with teammates Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, as part of the deal that brought Anthony Davis to the Lakers. Now, Ingram may be on the move again.
The Pelicans reportedly called teams during the offseason to gauge interest in him, but there was little. Ingram has a troubled injury history, playing in 64 games last season, the most since his rookie year. The Kingston, North Carolina native has made just one all-star appearance in his career. Ingram is averaging 23.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists this season for New Orleans.
