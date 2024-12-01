Pelicans Scoop

New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

There are 10 players listed on the injury report between the Knicks and Pelicans

Farbod Esnaashari

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) attempts to steal the ball from New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the third quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Dobbins-Imagn Images
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) attempts to steal the ball from New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the third quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Dobbins-Imagn Images / Matthew Dobbins-Imagn Images
In this story:

The slumping New Orleans Pelicans head into New York for the very difficult task of taking on the Knicks today. Unfortunately, the Pelicans are on a seven-game losing streak and last place in the Western Conference, while the Knicks have a record of 11-8. The Pelicans will be looking to end their losing streak but will be fighting an uphill battle with several key players on the injury report.

The Pelicans have five players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, and Herb Jones.

Zion Williamson is still out with the left hamstring strain, Brandon Ingram is out with tendonitis in his right foot, Jose Alvarado is out with a left hamstring strain, Jordan Hawkins is out with lower back soreness, and Herb Jones is out with a right shoulder strain.

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (right) talks with forward Brandon Ingram (left) on the bench during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Knicks also have five players listed on their injury report: Precious Achiuwa, Boo Buie III, Pacome Dadiet, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Mitchell Robinson. Precious Achiuwa is out with a strained left hamstring, Boo Buie III is out on his two-way contract, Pacome Dadiet is out on G League assignment, Kevin McCullar Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, and Mitchell Robinson is out due to surgery on his left ankle.

The New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks will face off at 6:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News