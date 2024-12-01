New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The slumping New Orleans Pelicans head into New York for the very difficult task of taking on the Knicks today. Unfortunately, the Pelicans are on a seven-game losing streak and last place in the Western Conference, while the Knicks have a record of 11-8. The Pelicans will be looking to end their losing streak but will be fighting an uphill battle with several key players on the injury report.
The Pelicans have five players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, and Herb Jones.
Zion Williamson is still out with the left hamstring strain, Brandon Ingram is out with tendonitis in his right foot, Jose Alvarado is out with a left hamstring strain, Jordan Hawkins is out with lower back soreness, and Herb Jones is out with a right shoulder strain.
The Knicks also have five players listed on their injury report: Precious Achiuwa, Boo Buie III, Pacome Dadiet, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Mitchell Robinson. Precious Achiuwa is out with a strained left hamstring, Boo Buie III is out on his two-way contract, Pacome Dadiet is out on G League assignment, Kevin McCullar Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, and Mitchell Robinson is out due to surgery on his left ankle.
The New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks will face off at 6:00 p.m. EST.
