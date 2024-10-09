Pelicans Announce 'Hub Club' Renovation Plan at The Smoothie King Center
The New Orleans Pelicans announced their extended partnership with Hub International this week. Plans are finalizing to renovate the Smoothie King Center's 'Hub Club' to a more modern, up-to-date look. The renovations will significantly enhance the overall fan experience.
“I’m excited to share that we’re extending our partnership with Hub International and enhancing the HUB Club experience for our loyal fans,” New Orleans Pelicans president Dennis Lauscha said. “This collaboration highlights our dedication to delivering a premier experience at the Smoothie King Center while helping us create lasting memories for our community.”
A recent study revealed that the Smoothie King Center needs serious upgrades throughout the arena. The Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District approved the study conducted in March, and certain upgrades need to be completed in less than two years. Those upgrades include the sound and public address system and the giant video board installed in 2016.
Over the years, the Smoothie King Center has undergone some upgrades, including amenities for the players, such as an upgraded locker room, weight room, and family area. Still, more work is required with seating, LED fixtures, and exterior lighting. The Smoothie King Center was initially built in 1999 for $199 million.
Renovations to the Hub Club are scheduled to be completed by December of this year. The enhanced space will accommodate over 150 guests and create a lively, engaging atmosphere for guests. Included in the space are all-inclusive amenities, including gourmet buffets, premium beer, wine, and soft drinks.
The Pelicans and Hub International have partnered for nearly 20 years and continue with the extension. HUB International, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm that provides risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement, and wealth management products and services.
New Orleans is currently upgrading its practice facility in conjunction with the Saints' training space, including the cafeteria, weight room, and additional space. The Pelicans traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to hold training camp while the facility was being renovated. The team opened their preseason with a 106-104 victory at home against the Orlando Magic.
Monday's game marked the Pelicans' only home preseason game. The remaining three games are on the road before the regular season begins. New Orleans opens the season at home against the Chicago Bulls, with former Pelican guard Lonzo Ball expected to ball for the first time in almost two seasons. The Pelicans' next preseason game is scheduled for Friday in Orlando.