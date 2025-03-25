Pelicans Announce New Starting Lineup vs 76ers
Given the injuries to their roster, the New Orleans Pelicans are employing yet another new starting lineup. On Monday night, they will be without seven players against the Philadelphia 76ers. Star forward Zion Williamson will miss his third straight game with back soreness that he suffered versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Along with Williamson, starting guard CJ McCollum is out on rest, and veteran guard Bruce Brown is out with a return to play conditioning. Keion Brooks will get his first start of the year for the Pelicans. New Orleans is second-to-last in the Western Conference standings.
The Pelicans came into this year hoping to build upon the success upon last year, notching 49 wins, the second-most in franchise history. Coming into this year, New Orleans had one of the most talented teams in franchise history, adding Dejounte Murray to a roster filled with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum.
Injuries then ran through the team from the start of the year, starting with Trey Murphy III in the offseason, then Dejounte Murray during the first game of the year, followed by Williamson missing 27 games with a hamstring injury. The Pelicans then traded Ingram to the Toronto Raptors before the trade deadline.
Now, New Orleans looks to finish the year playing some of their young players to build for the future. The Pelicans are in-line to get a top pick in next year's NBA Draft. New Orleans hopes to recreate the magic of getting the No. 1 pick for the third time in franchise history.
