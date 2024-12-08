Pelicans Announce Roster Move After Brandon Ingram Injury
The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Sunday that star forward Brandon Ingram had suffered a left ankle sprain that will keep him sidelined for an indefinite period of time.
“The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Brandon Ingram has been diagnosed with a high-grade low left ankle sprain,” the team wrote in a statement. “Medical imaging taken last night confirmed the injury, which occurred during the third quarter of last night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. His return to play timeline will be determined by how he responds to treatment and rehabilitation. Further updates will be distributed appropriately.”
Ingram suffered this injury in Saturday’s game against Oklahoma City, and the Pelicans wasted no time making a roster move to bolster their rotation. On Sunday morning, the team announced that Antonio Reeves had been recalled from the G League.
Via Pelicans: “Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled Antonio Reeves from the @GleagueSquadron. Reeves has appeared in two games with the Squadron, averaging 25.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 39.6 minutes per contest. Reeves will be available for tonight’s game at San Antonio.”
Reeves has made 12 appearances at the NBA level this season, averaging 5.3 points in 10.8 minutes per game. The 6-foot-5 rookie could get an increased opportunity in Ingram’s absence, along with the absence of other key Pelicans players.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors