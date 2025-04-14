Pelicans Coach Reportedly Linked as New Suns Head Coach
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green has remained in place amid the recent firings around the NBA over the course of the year. This season, four head coaches have been dismissed, including three happening within the last few weeks.
The Pelicans just wrapped up a disappointing 21-61 season filled with injuries and poor play. The bright side is that they have a strong chance at landing a top-three pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, as well as a chance to land generational prospect Cooper Flagg at No. 1.
New Orleans recently let go of general manager David Griffin, who had been with the organization for nearly six years. Now, Green's future is up in the air, with links to the Phoenix Suns' vacant head coaching job according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
According to Stein, Green has a relationship with Suns owner Mat Ishbia and star guard Devin Booker. If the Pelicans eventually let go of him, Green would immediately have greater odds at landing in Phoenix with the position open.
It's important to note that John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 believes that the Suns will go for a younger coach with less pedigree than that of Mike Malone and Taylor Jenkins, former head coaches of the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies.
When asked if Green was a possibility, Gambadoro said it would not be out of the realm of possibility. Of course, he isn't available at the moment, but if the Pelicans decide to revamp the coaching staff, expect Green to be linked to the job.
With all of the unexpected coach firings this season, there are a few big names on the market, but Green could be one of the most coveted options if he becomes available.
