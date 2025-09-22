Pelicans Executive Reveals Team's Expectations for 2025-26 Season
There is certainly reason for optimism for the New Orleans Pelicans heading into the 2025-26 season.
After a disastrous year last season, New Orleans is trying to get back to being a postseason contender. While the Western Conference did stack up to beat the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder, the Pelicans made their own set of moves.
Joe Dumars Sets the Bar
Newly signed Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars held a press conference before Pelicans Media Day on Monday and had a slew of topics to discuss, including the expectations for the upcoming season.
“There is no amount of wins, no you have to make the play-in. What I expect is a highly competitive team every night... If we play as hard as we can play every night, we'll get enough wins to be happy... I will accept no less,” Dumars said.
Dumars also addressed the work ethic of the players as the offseason comes to an end, including Jeremiah Fears, the Pelicans' first-round draft pick from this past June's draft.
“Fears is like that. We had to stop him from coming into the gym for a while. His legs were getting so sore. I know you're 18, but you have to rest. He is working out super hard in the morning and coming back at night,” Dumars explained.
What Should the Pelicans Want This Season?
Nothing is easy in the Western Conference in 2025, which makes the path to getting back to the postseason very tough for a New Orleans team that is projected to be at the back of the pack.
The biggest reason for optimism is the expected return to a fully healthy roster for at least 65 games.
The Pelicans won 49 games in the 2023-2024 season with a much healthier roster, and if their stars can stay on the court, they could surprise some and get to a Play-In spot.
Acquiring Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey also signaled that they want to get younger and transform their offensive play style.
Poole averaged over 20 points per game last season, and integrating Zion Williamson into the lineup alongside shifty, offensive-minded players could benefit all parties throughout the season.
Some see the offseason as a soft reset, but with everything that Willie Green and Joe Dumars are saying, the team wants to remain competitive on a night-to-night basis and see where their young core takes them.
