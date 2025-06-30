Pelicans Make Contract Decision On Key Player Before Free Agency
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a spotlight on them this offseason. After failing to make the postseason in a year full of injuries, the Pelicans hired a new general manager in Joe Dumars, to help change the franchise around. In his first transaction, he traded away veterans Kelly Olynyk and CJ McCollum to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and the 40th pick.
During the 2025 NBA Draft, the Pelicans walked away with two lottery selections in Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, as well as second-round pick Micah Peavy. Now, with free agency set to begin in less than 24 hours, Dumars has made yet another decision for the franchise in terms of a key player from this past season.
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Pelicans have declined Brandon Boston Jr.'s $2.35 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Boston will now be an unrestricted free agent after spending one season with New Orleans.
Prior to Boston joining the Pelicans, he spent three years with the Los Angeles Clippers to begin his career, but never carved out a role. This past season with New Orleans, he averaged 10.7 points per game in 42 contests, earning 10 starts as well.
While Boston did have some solid performances with the Pelicans this year, including a season-high 26 points against the Orlando Magic, he's likely to sign either a minimum deal or agree to a two-way contract if he remains in the NBA next year.
