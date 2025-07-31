Pelicans Make Decision on 6-Foot-6 Guard After Roster Overhaul
A lot of expectations are put on NBA first-round draft picks, and sometimes, things don't pan out for them on the team they start their career with. Take a look at former New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels, who was the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. After struggling to make an impact for the Pelicans, he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks, becoming a defensive star.
However, there are also plenty of players who get multiple chances, and just are never able to stick in the NBA. For the Pelicans, they'll now be looking to give a chance to a former Top 40 pick, and see if he can find his groove in New Orleans.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, former Top 40 pick Bryce McGowens has agreed to a two-way deal with the Pelicans. McGowens spent the first two seasons of his career with the Charlotte Hornets before playing 13 games this past year with the Portland Trail Blazers. He was a star for Portland's G League team, averaging 28.4 points per game across contests.
A talented scorer, McGowens joins a New Orleans roster that has seen a significant overhaul after having one of their worst seasons in franchise history.
Roster Changes
Key Roster Subtractions:
Bruce Brown: Left In Free Agency (Denver Nuggets)
CJ McCollum: Traded (Washington Wizards)
Kelly Olynyk: Traded (Washington Wizards)
Brandon Boston Jr.: Left In Free Agency (Unsigned)
Key Roster Additions:
Jordan Poole: Acquired via trade
Saddiq Bey: Acquired via trade
Jeremiah Fears: Drafted (Round 1, 7th overall)
Derik Queen: Drafted (Round 1, 13th overall)
Micah Peavy: Drafted (Round 2, 40th overall)
Kevon Looney: Free Agency (two-years, $16 million)
With the addition of McGowens, the Pelicans have filled out their two-way roster spots, with the other two being occupied by ex-Kansas Jayhawks All-American Hunter Dickinson and G League Rookie of the Year Trey Alexander.
Under the restrictions of a two-way contract, McGowens can be active for up to 50 regular-season games for the Pelicans. He'll be ineligible for the postseason, unless the team signs him to a standard contract for the remainder.
Now, heading into his fourth season, McGowens has another chance to prove himself after being a star in the G League last season. After trading away their 2026 unprotected first-round pick, the pressure is on for New Orleans to perform next year.
Related Articles
Pelicans Make Statement on Tragic Passing of Tulane Basketball Player Gregg Glenn
CJ McCollum's Future With Wizards Revealed After Pelicans Trade
Lakers Insider Discusses Potential Zion Williamson Fit With Luka Doncic