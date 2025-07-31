Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans Make Decision on 6-Foot-6 Guard After Roster Overhaul

The New Orleans Pelicans have made a decision on a 6-foot-6 guard after roster overhaul this offseason

Liam Willerup

Feb 27, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) and guard Trey Murphy III (25) and forwards Zion Williamson (1) and Brandon Ingram (14) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) and guard Trey Murphy III (25) and forwards Zion Williamson (1) and Brandon Ingram (14) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
A lot of expectations are put on NBA first-round draft picks, and sometimes, things don't pan out for them on the team they start their career with. Take a look at former New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels, who was the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. After struggling to make an impact for the Pelicans, he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks, becoming a defensive star.

However, there are also plenty of players who get multiple chances, and just are never able to stick in the NBA. For the Pelicans, they'll now be looking to give a chance to a former Top 40 pick, and see if he can find his groove in New Orleans.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, former Top 40 pick Bryce McGowens has agreed to a two-way deal with the Pelicans. McGowens spent the first two seasons of his career with the Charlotte Hornets before playing 13 games this past year with the Portland Trail Blazers. He was a star for Portland's G League team, averaging 28.4 points per game across contests.

A talented scorer, McGowens joins a New Orleans roster that has seen a significant overhaul after having one of their worst seasons in franchise history.

Bryce McGowen
Feb 14, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Team G-League guard Bryce McGowens (11) of Rip City Remix celebrates during the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Roster Changes

Key Roster Subtractions:

Bruce Brown: Left In Free Agency (Denver Nuggets)

CJ McCollum: Traded (Washington Wizards)

Kelly Olynyk: Traded (Washington Wizards)

Brandon Boston Jr.: Left In Free Agency (Unsigned)

Key Roster Additions:

Jordan Poole: Acquired via trade

Saddiq Bey: Acquired via trade

Jeremiah Fears: Drafted (Round 1, 7th overall)

Derik Queen: Drafted (Round 1, 13th overall)

Micah Peavy: Drafted (Round 2, 40th overall)

Kevon Looney: Free Agency (two-years, $16 million)

With the addition of McGowens, the Pelicans have filled out their two-way roster spots, with the other two being occupied by ex-Kansas Jayhawks All-American Hunter Dickinson and G League Rookie of the Year Trey Alexander.

Under the restrictions of a two-way contract, McGowens can be active for up to 50 regular-season games for the Pelicans. He'll be ineligible for the postseason, unless the team signs him to a standard contract for the remainder.

Now, heading into his fourth season, McGowens has another chance to prove himself after being a star in the G League last season. After trading away their 2026 unprotected first-round pick, the pressure is on for New Orleans to perform next year.

