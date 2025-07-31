Pelicans Make Decision on 6-Foot-6 Guard After Roster Overhaul

BREAKING: New Orleans Pelicans have signed Bryce McGowens to a two-way NBA deal.



McGowens, 22, averaged 5.1 PPG & 1.7 RPG on 44 FG% in 14.9 MPG in his last full season for Charlotte in 2023-24.



How will McGowens fit in New Orleans? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IGMLtykHqt