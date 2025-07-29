Pelicans Make Statement on Tragic Passing of Tulane Basketball Player Gregg Glenn
Ideally, NBA teams never want to address bad news that happens in their communities, because they never want it to happen in the first place. For the New Orleans Pelicans, tragedy has struck their community several times over the last few months, one of those being the Bourbon Street Attack that claimed the lives of 14 individuals on the New Year's Day attack.
Not only is New Orleans home to the Pelicans, but to the Saints and as well as the Tulane Green Wave. A school that has seen growth in its athletic department over the last few years, tragedy struck the program when the school announced that men's basketball forward Gregg Glenn III had tragically passed away (the cause of death was not disclosed).
Tragically passing at 22 years old, Glenn III began his collegiate career with the Michigan Wolverines before transferring in 2023 to Tulane. He started and played in 34 games for the Green Wave last season, averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds.
Responding to the news, the New Orleans Pelicans made an announcement.
"The New Orleans Pelicans are deeply saddened to learn about the death of Tulane men's basketball player Gregg Glenn III," the Pelicans shared. "We send our thoughts and prayers to Glenn's family and the entire Tulane community."
Glenn III was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022, holding offers from top programs such as Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, and many more. He played high school basketball in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
