Pelicans Rookie Joins Anthony Davis on Historic Franchise List
New Orleans Pelicans rookie Yves Missi has been a lone bright spot for a struggling and injured team this season. The former Baylor center was not expected to make such a quick impact, but the 6-foot-11 center has recorded three double-doubles in his last five games, helping to solidify a center position that had many doubts coming into the season.
The Pelicans lost Jonas Valancuinas, Cody Zeller, and Larry Nance, Jr. this offseason but drafted the unproven Missi and signed undersized center Daniel Theis. Many thought forward Zion Williamson would play a bunch of center in small-ball lineups, but Williamson has only played six games this season because of injury.
Missi was thrust into action earlier than expected, but the Cameroonian center has delivered, much to the joy of his head coach. "He is just getting better and better," head coach Willie Green said recently. "(He is) a true bright spot with our team. His ability to protect the basket defensively, his ability to screen and get out of screens quickly, go up and finish. I'm really proud of him and how he has handled the last several weeks with us kind of thrusting him into the starting lineup. He is doing a great job."
Missi made Pelicans history on Monday night when he became just the second New Orleans rookie to have a 20/10 on 75% shooting game, joining former Pelicans forward Anthony Davis. His teammates agree that his ability to pick up things quickly has aided his quick development.
"He's great. He absorbs information well; he's watching film and getting his work in," veteran guard CJ McCollum said of the rookie center. "You're seeing a development defensively, obviously, and then his ability to rebound and finish around the basket. He's been the bright spot of what's happened so far in our season."
With the Pelicans off to a 4-18 start and much uncertainty surrounding star forward Brandon Ingram, New Orleans is pleased with the quick development in Missi's game. He's proving to be a key member of the team's future and success. The Pelicans host the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center.
