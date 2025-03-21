Former Knicks Player Signs With Pelicans Before Timberwolves Game
The New Orleans Pelicans are returning a familiar face to the team by re-signing Elfrid Payton on a 10-day contract. Payton appeared in seven games for the Pelicans earlier this season, averaging 6.7 points, six assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game. The veteran guard was waived before the Charlotte Hornets signed him to a 10-day contract.
Payton is a New Orleans-area native who played college ball at the University of Lafayette before being drafted by the Orlando Magic in the first round. He played one season for the Pelicans in 2018 and made history, becoming one of only four players to record five straight triple-doubles at the time.
He later rejoined New Orleans this offseason on a training camp deal before signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Pelicans. In November against the Indiana Pacers, Payton set a career-high with 21 assists in a Pelicans road loss. His return highlights the sheer amount of injuries the team has faced this season.
New Orleans has suffered season-ending injuries to Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III. Star forward Zion Williamson has played less than 30 games this season, and before he was traded, Brandon Ingram was out for nearly two months with an ankle injury.
The Pelicans will miss the playoffs this season after participating in two of the last three seasons. With Ingram in Toronto, the roster construction of this team moving forward will look vastly different, with the team building around the strengths of Zion Williamson in the future. New Orleans currently has the second-worst record in the Western Conference.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors