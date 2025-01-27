Pelicans Star Receives Fortunate Injury News Before Raptors Game
New Orleans Pelicans star Dejounte Murray looks like he's dodged a major injury scare. The former all-star missed Saturday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets with a right index finger sprain. Murray received X-rays on his hand, and the team hoped it would not be another long-term injury.
The Pelicans released their injury report for Monday night's game at Toronto, and Murray is listed as questionable. This is good news for the former first-round pick, who already missed considerable time earlier this year. Murray has missed 22 games this season for the 12-34 Pelicans.
Via New Orleans Pelicans: "Dejounte Murray listed as questionable for Raptors game"
The Seattle, Washington native was acquired this summer from the Atlanta Hawks to add another playmaking dynamic to the Pelicans. New Orleans traded Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, Jr., Cody Zeller, E.J. Liddell, and two first-round picks to acquire Murray. During the Pelicans' opening season game against the Chicago Bulls, the 6-foot-5 guard fractured his right hand in the fourth quarter of the Pelicans' victory.
Murray missed 17 straight games with the injury before returning to the lineup in late November. He's averaging 17.5 points, 7.6 assists, and 6.5 rebounds for the season. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, he's not been able to play with the other stars on the team because of injuries on the roster.
Murray, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and CJ McCollum have not played one game together this season. They might not get the chance to with the trade deadline approaching and Ingram's name being prominent to being traded away. Tip-off for Monday night's game is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
