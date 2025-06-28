Pelicans Star Sends Message To New Jazz Rookie After NBA Draft
The focus in the NBA has now shifted to free agency, with the first period beginning on Monday, June 30th, when teams will be allowed to negotiate contracts with free agents. However, the 2025 NBA Draft saw 59 players from across the world be selected, as fans will await to see them in action during the NBA2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas.
Following the draft, friends, family, and fellow NBA players took the time to congratulate the next crop of talent coming to the league. That included support coming in for Utah Jazz selection John Tonje, as the All-American received praise from a 2024-25 NBA All-Rookie selection.
Taking to his Instagram story, Pelicans All-Rookie center Yves Missi shared a simple "Congrats brudda" to a post of Tonje being selected 53rd overall by the Jazz. Tonje, who was named a Second Team All-American by multiple outlets, will look to follow the success Missi had during his first year with the Pelicans.
Entering the team as the frontrunner to take over the starting center position, Missi started 67 of his 73 appearances, averaging 9.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. That was good enough to earn All-Rookie Second Team honors, but he'll have competition next year after the Pelicans drafted Derik Queen with the 13th overall pick.
In terms of Tonje, he joins a Utah team with plenty of talent and will need to use the Summer League to get a leg up on everyone and try to join the rotation as early as next season.
Related Articles
National Writer Bashes Pelicans After 2025 NBA Draft Decision
BREAKING: Pelicans Select Jeremiah Fears 7th Overall In 2025 NBA Draft
New York Knicks to Interview Top NBA Assistant for Head Coaching Job