Phoenix Suns Declined Big Trade Offer From Pelicans: Report
The Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans have been two of the more active teams so far this NBA offseason. Starting with Phoenix, their marquee move was trading away Kevin Durant, sending him to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th pick, and five second-round picks. In addition, they also bought out Bradley Beal, and traded for Mark Williams.
As for the Pelicans, they traded for Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey, while also making two selections in the lottery with Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. New Orleans' move to trade for Queen was heavily criticized, given the unprotected first-rounder, but the Atlanta Hawks weren't the only team offered that type of deal.
According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Suns were offered New Orleans' 2026 unprotected first and the 23rd pick to trade up for the 10th pick with Phoenix. The Suns would go on to stay put, selecting Duke center Khaman Maluach to help address a glaring need on their roster.
"Discussion over whether Phoenix fumbled the bag by not taking the New Orleans offer will only heighten if Maluach can’t give the Suns a quality big,” Hollinger wrote. Looking at Maluach's Summer League averages of 10 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks, it's too early to tell what he'll be at the next level.
Especially in a loaded Western Conference and the 2026 NBA Draft class having three players all viewed as franchise players, passing on this trade could be one that the Suns end up regretting. However, it really all comes down to how Maluach ends up performing and where that Pelicans pick ends up, which Atlanta hopes to benefit from.
