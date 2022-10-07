Preseason Preview: Pelicans vs Pistons

After collecting a 129-125 win over the Chicago Bulls in their preseason opener, the New Orleans Pelicans return home to the Smoothie King Center to face the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Besides the return of Zion Williamson, who produced 13 points in only 15 minutes in his first action in 518 days, the Pelicans got solid performances from its bench.

Four reserves scored in double figures, led by Devonte Graham’s 21 points on 11 attempts. Rookie Dyson Daniels helped seal the victory with 15 points, while big men Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez combined to score 29 points on 13-18 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds between them.

One concern that come from the game was a rub injury suffered by second-year wing Herb Jones. Jones is the third member of the Pelicans’ starting lineup dealing with some pain as CJ McCollum has an injured ankle and Brandon Ingram sat out Tuesday night’s matchup with toe pain.

McCollum has already been ruled out, while Ingram, Jones, and Trey Murphy III are all listed as day-to-day and their status for tonight’s game remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Kira Lewis Jr., who is entering an extremely important year in his young career, remains sidelined as he awaits clearance to return from his torn ACL he suffered last season.

Depth is something this team has plenty of, and Willie Green will likely utilize that depth during the short preseason as best he can in order to make sure he enters the year with his full starting lineup on the court.

Besides remaining healthy, the primary goal for the Pels has to be continuing to work on their defensive intensity and cohesion.

The Bulls converted more than 48 percent of their attempts from the floor and outshot New Orleans from distance as well. Chicago won the battle of the boards, transition points, and scored 72 points in the second half.

Cutting down on their 22 turnovers will likely be another point of emphasis.

Detroit comes to The Blender having dropped its opener, 96-117, to the New York Knicks. The Pistons have an impressive collection of young talent, headlined by guard Cade Cunningham. Other names to watch include guard Jaden Ivey, forward Saadiq Bey, and center Isaiah Stewart.

Veteran Bojan Bogdanovic provides additional shooting from the outside, and the Pistons expect continued improvement from former lottery picks Killian Hayes and Marvin Bagley III.

It should be a solid tune-up for the Pelicans that provides enough entertainment for the fans until they finally return home on Oct. 23 when they face the Utah Jazz in the third game of the regular season.

Pelicans vs Pistons

Time: 7:00 PM CDT

Watch: Bally Sports NO

Listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

