Recent Mavericks Player to Sign With Pelicans Before Lakers Game

The New Orleans Pelicans plan to sign Kylor Kelley to a 10-day contract, league sources told @hoopshype. Kelley made his NBA debut earlier this season with the Dallas Mavericks and appeared in eight games. Kelley averaged 3.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in 8.4 minutes with Dallas. pic.twitter.com/qwq4NjpxpT