Recent Mavericks Player to Sign With Pelicans Before Lakers Game
The New Orleans Pelicans' season may be over, but that doesn't mean there isn't room to improve the roster with new faces.
One of the biggest things the organization can look forward to is trying to build pieces for the upcoming season. With that in mind, Michael Scotto of Hoopshype reported that the Pelicans plan to sign former Dallas Mavericks big man Kylor Kelley to a 10-day contract.
Via @MikeAScotto: "The New Orleans Pelicans plan to sign Kylor Kelley to a 10-day contract, league sources told @hoopshype. Kelley made his NBA debut earlier this season with the Dallas Mavericks and appeared in eight games. Kelley averaged 3.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in 8.4 minutes with Dallas."
This season with the Mavericks, Kelley averaged 3.0 points and 2.6 rebounds on 77% shooting from the field. He played in eight games and averaged 8.3 minutes this season. Additionally, he was on the NBA G League All-Defensive Team in 2024 and the NBA G League Blocks leader in 2024.
As the New Orleans Pelicans gear up for the end of the season, they'll be missing Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones. The team will have major opportunities for younger players like Kelley and Karlo Matkovic to step up into a new opportunity.
The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 10:30 p.m. EST.
