Smoothie King Center Ticket Prices Are Double-Edged Sword for New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans fans have a lot to be excited about with the 2024-25 NBA regular season less than a week away.
People in the basketball world are very high on their outlook, as some analysts believe that they have a roster good enough to avoid the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference. Zion Williamson’s health remains a key factor in that, but he is entering this campaign in the best shape of his life.
In the offseason, the team acquired guard Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks to raise their ceiling on both ends of the court. A reliable playmaker and ball-handler, he will help keep the offense flowing after stalling at times last season.
While his defensive performance dropped off with the Hawks, he should return to form with a strong supporting cast around him.
Making up that stellar defensive unit is Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy, Jose Alvarado and Javonte Green. Versatile defenders who get up into their opponents on every possession, this team has top-10 potential on both ends of the court.
If that weren’t enough to get fans into Smoothie King Center, the affordable prices, compared to other teams in the league, should do the trick.
A trip to watch the Pelicans at their home arena is one of the most affordable in the NBA for a group of four to attend. While some of the amenities, such as parking and paraphernalia may not be the cheapest, the ticket prices more than make up the difference.
Gametime, the leading app and website for last-minute tickets to sporting events, released information recently about how much it costs to attend an NBA game.
All the way at the bottom is New Orleans, with an average price of $42 per ticket. On the opposite end of the spectrum is the New York Knicks, as tickets to a game at Madison Square Garden cost on average $313.
That is something Pelicans fans love to see, as watching their favorite team doesn’t count an exorbitant amount. The next closest to them is the Utah Jazz, with a median of $46.
However, there is a caveat to ticket prices being so affordable. It means that people who support the visiting team can flood Smoothie King Center to cheer on their guys.
We have seen it happen in arenas when teams with major followings, such as the Knicks, come to town. The homecourt advantage is erased by their fan base that travels so well, as Madison Square Garden is their home, but they have a favorable atmosphere when playing against the Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic as well.
Even in the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers, New York fans made their presence known, drowning out the hometown Philly supporters.
It is likely unavoidable, but the same thing could start happening to the Pelicans. Fans of teams who aren’t too far away or people wanting to make a vacation out of visiting New Orleans could overtake Smoothie King Center.
And, at those prices, who could blame them?