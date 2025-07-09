NBA Fans React to CJ McCollum Post After Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans have made some moves this offseason, as the front office saw some change with Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver coming on as decision-makers. While they came under criticism for their trade up to 13 to select Derik Queen, that wasn't the first trade they made this offseason.
Moving off two veterans on expiring contracts, the Pelicans sent CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and the 40th pick. While Olynyk was just recently dealt to the San Antonio Spurs, McCollum looks as though he's staying in Washington, barring another deal. With him gone, the Pelicans took some time to thank the talented scorer.
Sharing a post to their official X page, the Pelicans highlighted McCollum's accomplishments with the franchise. Those included being the franchise leader in three-pointers made (692), a 2023-24 NBA Citizenship Award Finalist, and a two-time Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award. Seeing this post, fans took to social media to send their messages to McCollum.
"Miss you, CJ. Your presence on and off the court was truly irreplaceable. An incredible loss for the Pelicans—your impact will never be forgotten," one fan kindly wrote.
"Had his ups and downs but I gotta give unc his flowers. Showed up, put his body on the line for the city, and fought. Respect," another fan shared.
"Nah CJ you did what you could with what you were given," a user said.
"Thank You @CJMcCollum for embracing the city ❤️," a fan added.
While the reactions did have some fans not sharing the kindest of words, some, like the ones above, did take the time to thank McCollum for his efforts in New Orleans. He finished his Pelicans career with three and a half seasons played and 223 games played. Now in Washington, he'll look to serve as a veteran presence to one of the younger cores in the NBA.
