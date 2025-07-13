Ex-NBA Champion Reveals Harsh Truth On Pelicans Tenure
Kendrick Perkins is known to be a little over the top when it comes to telling stories or giving takes, be he doesn't talk about his New Orleans Pelicans days very often. He signed with the Pelicans for the 2015-16 season for what turned out to be his last full season in the NBA, averaging 2.5 PPG and 3.5 RPG in 37 games.
Perkins did not enjoy his experience there, as a situation with former Pelicans general manager Dell Demps kept him from lasting a little longer in the league. He spoke out against the former executive on a recent episode of the "Road Trippin'" podcast.
"Mine was the trade that didn’t happen, late in my career. I’m playing for the Pelicans, and it probably cost me a championship, to be honest. Either way, it did. I was backing up Alexis [Ajinça], veteran presence in the locker room. This is when I developed relationships with Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, etc. We weren’t winning s*** at the time.
"Dell Demps—by the way, I don’t have a lot of people I hate. I despise him. I wish the worst for him in a basketball sense. I’m not afraid to say it. I’d tell him to his face. I can’t stand that m**********. He’s a liar. He’s lied to so many people. He’s a snake. I hate him."
Perkins goes on to explain in a long story that both LeBron James (then with the Cleveland Cavaliers) and Kevin Durant (with the Oklahoma City Thunder) wanted to have their teams trade for Perkins to add as a depth piece in 2016, but Dell Demps came to Perkins and said they weren't going to trade him, and want him there for the next few years and for him to retire as a Pelican.
Perkins was good with that because he knew his time was running short in the NBA, and he was good with getting a few more years of NBA money.
However, according to Perkins, Demps came to him after the season and said they were going to roll with the young guys and let Perkins loose. That did not make the center happy, as he said he cussed Demps out right there, and he'd only play one more NBA game ever after that.
That likely isn't how Perkins wanted his NBA career to end after winning an NBA Championship as a starter with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and being a key piece on the Thunder in some of their deep runs.
