Steve Kerr's Steph Curry Injury Announcement Before Warriors-Pelicans
Coming off two consecutive losses to the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat, the Golden State Warriors continue their road trip by facing the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.
Golden State's two-game losing skid can be largely credited to the absence of superstar point guard Steph Curry, who missed both contests with a pelvic contusion. But, luckily, his return is coming much sooner than many expected.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is expecting two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry to make his return to the lineup against the Pelicans on Friday.
Curry left the Warriors game against the Toronto Raptors on March 20 after falling awkwardly to the floor, resulting in two consecutive missed games.
Curry is averaging 24.2 points per game on 44% shooting from the field and 39% from three on the season. The Warriors have won eight of their last nine games with Curry in the lineup, but are just 6-5 on the season when he is sidelined.
Ahead of the Warriors game against the Heat on Tuesday, Kerr said that Curry made a movement in his workout that didn’t feel quite right, and training staff determined he wasn’t ready, and clearance for the Miami game wasn’t worth the risk.
The Pelicans are coming off a win over the Philadelphia 76ers in their last outing, but are just 20-53 on the season. Facing Curry and company on Friday will be a tall task for this struggling Pelicans team, who are 2-3 in their last five games but 3-9 in their last 12.
